Sarkodie has been stricken by the mesmerising performance of a lead singer of a band from Sunyani

The lead singer has gone viral after snippets of her performance at a funeral popped up online.

His fans and scores of other netizens have started pushing for lead singer to be billed for Sarkodie's Rapperholic in December

Sarkodie has been mesmerised by a young Ghanaian lead singer of a band, after her witty performance.

Her performance of Sarkodie's "Happy Day" earned a reaction from Sarkodie and his fanbase.

With the video going viral, scores of Sarkodie's Fans have begun advocating for her to join the RapperHolic artiste lineup.

Sarkodie's fans push him to platform viral singer for Rapperholic Source: Instagram/Sarkodie, Twitter/hitz1039fm

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie hints at viral Sunyani Melody Band lady performing at Rapperholic

Every year since 2014, Sarkodie treats his fans to a signature music experience in Accra.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Preparations are already underway for this year's Rapperholic after Sarkodie dished out an incredible performance to mark the show's ten-year anniversary last year.

With the frenzy around Ophelia's recent live performance of Sarkodie's "Happy Day", a Twitter user teased that the viral live band singer had to be on RapperHolic.

Sarkodie , with the hashtag #RappefholicRebirth23, giving many of the concert's prospective goers mixed signals as to whether Sarkodie would grant the request.

Netizens call on Sarkodie to invite viral Sunyani live band lady to Sarkodie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they advocated for Sarkodie to recruit the viral Sunyani Melody band lead singer for this year's Rapperhollic.

@Donsarkcess remarked

I’ll look for her and bring her to sound check

@IzzatElKhawaja exclaimed

How much is the ticket? Let me buy NOW!!!

@IngSackey added

Ok. I think she is needed at the concert. Let the team train her, get her to study the right lyrics and she do it with the band. Won’t be bad to put her

Sarkodie's DJ speaks for the first time after Tidal Rave mishap

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the mishap at the just-ended Tidal Rave festival involving and .

Sarkodie's DJ Mensah has explained his side of the story and questioned Stonebwoy's manager about his reasons for manhandling him backstage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh