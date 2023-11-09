Videos of a lead singer, from Sunyani performing popular Ghanaian songs have popped up on the internet

The lead singer of the Sunyani Melody band has gone viral for her melodious and wittingly funny renditions

The videos have since attracted Sarkodie, Camidoh, Black Sherif Kuami Eugene and many other netizens

A lead singer of a music group called the Sunyani live band has gone viral after a recent performance at a funeral.

The performance was uploaded to YouTube a week ago, but snippets began making rounds on X formerly Twitter.

Scores of the platform's users have reposted the short videos, praising the lead singer for her witty performance abilities.

Sunyani melody band's lead singer goes viral Source: Twitter/kwadwosheldon

Source: Twitter

Sarkodie, Camidoh, Black Sherif and Kuami Eugene react to viral live band singer's videos

The Sunyani Melody Band's leader, known as Ophelia, has several performances on YouTube.

But her recent performance, has caught the attention of several Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif and Camidoh.

On Twitter, Camidoh reposted a video of Ophelia singing his smash hit single Sugarcane with the caption "I want to ask her few questions b4 we jam together lol".

Black Sherif reposted a snippet of Ophelia singing "Kweku The Traveller".

Kuami Eugene struck by Ophelia's performance of Confusion said "Kaish ✌ Mummy spoil there ❤️"

Sarkodie praised her timing after a short video of Ophelia singing "Happy Day" was shared on Twitter.

Netizens react to Ophelia's viral live band performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they enjoyed Ophelia's viral renditions of some popular Ghanaian songs.

@Everydaynewsgh wrote

She be superstar for that hood inside

@cediben exclaimed

Everything in music is on point; her timing, no offline, note, etc just that she doesn't get the lyrics well

@AlhassanTahir17 remarked

Edey bee pass the original track serf

@baki_rahim added

Whether you understand the lyrics or not you must dance…

Black Sherif visits chief Imam after winning BET award

In some more recent news, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif called on the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Dr Sheikh Nuhu Osman Sharubutu at his residence in Accra.

Black Sherif, as a devout Muslim, was seen seated at the feet of his spiritual leader, as they prayed together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh