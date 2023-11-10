Strongman, in a video, was spotted at a barbering shop playing the role of a barber as he worked on a man's hair

The rapper held the clipper and the brush like a pro as he attempted to give the customer a cut

The video amused many netizens who noticed Strongman did not even cut a strand of hair from the man's head

Popular Ghanaian rapper Strongman showed his hidden talent as a barber in a video that has left fans amused and entertained. The footage, which quickly went viral on social media, captured the rapper taking on the role of a barber at a local barbershop.

In the video, Strongman confidently wielded a clipper and brush, looking every bit the part of a seasoned barber. The rapper seemed to embrace the challenge as he focused on a customer's hair, attempting to give him a stylish cut. However, what made the video particularly amusing was the fact that not a single strand of hair was snipped during the entire endeavour.

Netizens could not help but laugh at the sight of Strongman's earnest attempt at barbering, with many praising his commitment to the role despite the lack of any actual haircutting. The rapper's fans flooded the video's comments section, expressing their amusement and admiration for the rapper's humorous act.

Strongman sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Freedom4reall reacted:

Osei hold the clipper well my best rapper

Falcon@baffour☮ commented:

chairman stand up be4 he use rap to Shave u

Willy J_Gh said:

King Kwaku Strong. Ur hustle has really paid u back. AbubroKosua

Amerado selling phone accessories

In a similar story, Amerado, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, roamed the streets of Accra selling phone accessories.

He made the video in promotion of the new remix of his hit song Kwaku Ananse, featuring Fameye.

He added a snippet of the tune in the video, and fans in the comment section were eager to listen to the full song.

