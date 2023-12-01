A video of Strika showing appreciation to a member of Dr Likee's team is trending on the internet

The actor opened up on the things Gun Shot has done for him including paying his rent

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for being an instrumental figure in the life of Strika

Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika has proven he is not an ingrate after a video of him thanking, Gun Shot a protégé of Dr Likee went viral.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the Beast Of No Nation actor at the beach showering praises on Gun Shot for his instrumental role in trying to help him reach higher heights.

Strika thanks Gun Shot for supporting him Photo credit: @gyenyame4ever/TikTok

Sounding very emotional, Strika recounted how Gun Shot gave him money to rent a place after news reached him that where he lives had been razed down by fire.

He pronounced God's blessing on the life of Dr Likee's protégé for all he is doing to support him.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians commend Dr Likee's protégé

Many people who saw the video showered praises on Gun Shot for going all out to support Strika.

stephenamofah6 indicated:

Beast of no nation is not a small movie oo bro wo y3 big star bro

estelle02 reacted:

Gunshot God bless you…waiting for my help too

Rhommie896 commented:

Make we think everyday striker from beast of no nation

AKWASI REMEX GH wrote:

Gun shot blessings will come from heaven….he is doing big things more than a president…….this is what we called youth president

Fiifi Osikanin Ahuofe Gh stated:

Awwww I’m sad mpo… Amen Stryker, u go overcome this storm very soon yhhh…Believe & Jux focus

