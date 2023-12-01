Strika in an interview has admitted that he will gladly receive support from Abraham Attah

He opened up on his relationship with the Hollywood actor during their time on set filming Beast Of No Nation movie

Many people who saw the video comforted him with kinds words whereas others urged him not to give up hope

Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika has reacted positively to the idea of receiving support from Abraham Attah if the latter finds it necessary to do so.

He made the confession during an interview with Plus1TV on YouTube.

Strika who looked very calm during the interview said he had a good rapport with Abraham Attah on the set of Beast Of Nation.

Quizzed whether he stays in contact with the Spiderman actor, Strika responded no.

"I don't communicate with Abraham and that is because I even do not have have a phone. Also I do not have his contact"

The interviewer who felt emotional in that moment appealed to Abraham Attah to remember his friend and support him if he can in his time of need.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 25,000 views and 96 comments

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video also admonished Strika not to give up hope.

@TheRideandPlace indicated:

So sad! That's a Hollywood star we're looking at in this state. Abraham made it but he is struggling. I hope someone with the ability helps better his life. Like he said, depression from being left behind is what has driven him into all these habits.

@GigiOgidi indicated:

He can use his story to make movie

@nanayaadonkor7271 commented:

Agu might be in America but not necessarily rich. U guys shouldn’t expect to be disappointed. I pray God make his own way for his young guy.

@ALLOWTHEM-TV wrote:

Mr. Rich God bless you.I thinking care will help because I can see he is ready to change totally he still a star

@rosejames8251 reacted:

i am very happy that now he as joined Akabanazer god will not let him down

Strika opens up on how much he earned from Beast Of No Nation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika has spoken about the challenges he faced after his role in the 2015 Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation

He disclosed that despite earning GH¢30,000 for his part in the acclaimed movie, a significant portion of his earnings slipped through his fingers.

The actor, who captured hearts with his performance in the film, disclosed that his handlers handed him the GH¢30,000.

