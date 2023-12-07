Club Shandy, the pioneer in delivering unparalleled experiences, proudly announces the much-anticipated Bosoe Block Out Party set to electrify the shores of Rehab Beach Club in Accra on December 9th.

In a bold move to redefine the norms surrounding low-ABV beverages, Club Shandy invites revellers to indulge in an evening filled with unparalleled excitement and distinctive experiences. Embracing the belief that adventure knows no boundaries, the Bosoe Block Out Party promises to be an extraordinary celebration for those seeking the thrill of fun-filled gatherings.

Club Shandy presents Bosoe party Photo credit: AbInBev

Source: UGC

Renowned for its relaxed character and natural lemon extract, Club Shandy has been a beacon of enduring refreshment since its inception in 1992.

This iconic beverage, with its light and easy-to-drink nature boasting a 2% ABV, stands out among high ABV FAB drinks, catering to those seeking a unique yet leisurely drinking experience.

"We aim to challenge the status quo and showcase that low ABV doesn't compromise on excitement. The Bosoe Block Out Party is our canvas to unleash and explore the adventure and uniqueness within each of our consumers while introducing them to the refreshing, lemony taste of Shandy", stated the spokesperson for Club Shandy.

The event, hosted at the picturesque Rehab Beach Club in Accra, promises an immersive experience designed for social, mixed-gender occasions. Expect an evening brimming with vibrant energy, pulsating beats, and an array of uniquely curated activities, all set against the stunning backdrop of the beach.

Featuring sensational performances by: DJ Putin, and DJ Vyrusky, and hosted by MC Kojo Manuel, the Bosoe Block Out Party guarantees an entertainment line-up that will keep the excitement soaring throughout the night!

Join Club Shandy on December 9th at Rehab Beach Club in Accra to unleash the spirit of adventure, revel in unique experiences, and savour the unmatched refreshment of Shandy. Let's make memories that echo with the laughter and excitement of a truly unforgettable night!

Entry is free. Register Here

About Club Shandy:

Club Shandy, launched in 1992, is a trailblazer in delivering light and easy-to-drink beverages. Renowned for its relaxed character, natural lemon extract, and 2% ABV, Club Shandy caters to those seeking enduring refreshment with a distinctive twist.

Source: YEN.com.gh