Afua Aduonum has joined a list of notable names to react to the wedding of Berla Mundi and David Tabi

She posted a video of Berla Mundi on the X platform and congratulated her on getting hitched

She also thanked the TV3 presenter for coming to the Akwaaba Village to support her during her world record attempt

Ghanaian media personality and events planner, Afua Asaantewaa Aduonum has congratulated Berla Mundi on getting married.

The 33-year-old who recently rose to fame after she attempted a world record for the longest singing time held by an individual joined the list of notable persons to react to the marriage of Berla Mundi and David Tabi.

Afua Aduonum congratulates Berla Mundi Photo credit: @Kele+/Instagram @Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook

Taken to X, the 33-year-old shared a video showing the moment the TV3 presenter was cheering her on at Akwaaba village in Accra as she embarked on the singing marathon.

In the caption of the video, she congratulated Berla Mundi on getting married and also for supporting her during a world record attempt.

"Congratulations @berlamundi, it was a pleasure seeing you during my record attempt," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 views and 1000 likes.

Berla Mundi tells how she met her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi lift the lid on how she met her David Tabi who eventually became her husband.

In a video that has gone viral, a visibly excited Berla Mundi who was addressing guests at her wedding, said her husband had been messaging her for months trying to get her attention.

The 35-year-old said after some time, she reached out to a few friends to enquire about him.

"And I said I love this guy because he’s been sending me DMs for many many months… and I said this guy is actually cute but then again, I don’t like social media stuff so I didn’t really pay attention to.

“And then Naana showed me his picture and immediately I started sending messages to people asking “do you know this guy?” she told the wedding guuests at the private wedding ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh