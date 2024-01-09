A video of two kids at an audition for a slot at the upcoming Talented Kidz reality show has caused a stir online

The two kids made an attempt to mimic the sounds of a list of animals at the audition

Scores of netizens have shared their assessment of the unusual talent passed by the duo

The producers of TV3's "Talented Kidz" reality show have begun the auditioning process for this year's edition.

Today, the TV station took to social media to share some excerpts from the ongoing Talented Kidz audition.

A video posted to TV3's platforms of two kids performing an unusual act for their Talented Kidz reality show has thrown the internet into a frenzy.

Two Kids mimicking the cries of animals audition for Talented kidz Photo source: Twitter/Tv3ghana

Young boys mimicking the cries of animals go viral

In the video, the two kids who were introduced as Gad and Manuel have understudied animals and can mimic their cries.

The two kids attempted to mimic the cries of ten animals including a dog, a cat and a horse. to be considered for the upcoming edition of TV3's Talented Kidz.

It's unclear if Gad and Manuel would be selected after the audition to showcase their talent on the big stage.

Over the years, the Talented Kidz reality show has been a stepping stone for prodigies like Tutulapato, DJ Switch and Nakeeyat to launch their creative careers.

Netizens react to Gad and Manuel's entry for Talented Kidz

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on the video of Gad and Manuel mimicking animals.

@AfrikaTfg said:

This is what should be in the Guinness book of records . Raw talent

@RichieBlakk wrote:

So after they do this in the first week, what next?

@AnnRoselynnn added;

I see y'all laughing and saying this is not talent and I am not shocked coswe do not apprciate some things in this country. People go on Americas Got Talent to do this and get into voice acting because well, it actually takes some amount of talent to do this. And its entertaining

Nakeeyat to audition at America's Got Talent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Talented Kidz superstar, Nakeeyat Dramani has been confirmed to audition for the upcoming America's Got Talent.

The outspoken young poet and public speaker announced her upcoming project on social media rallying for support and prayers from fans ahead of the audition on January 20, 2024.

