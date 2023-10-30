Ghanaian prodigy, Nakeeyat is on her way to the critically acclaimed talent show America's Got Talent

She announced her eligibility to compete at the contest's audition stage on social media rallying prayers from her fans

Many netizens awed by her strides have begun edging her on, ahead of her audition next year

Nakeeyat Abdul Rahman Sam, the young Ghanaian poet and internet sensation is set to audition for America's Got Talent next year.

The 11-year-old prodigy took to her Instagram, to announce her invitation to attend a virtual open-call audition, asking for support and prayers.

Per the details shared so far, Nakeeyat is looking forward to showing her talent next year, as the audition is slated for January 20, 2024.

Nakeeyat to make Ghana proud at America's Got Talent

Nakeeyat is not new to talent shows and big stages as she became the ultimate winner of TV3's Talented Kids Season 10 when she was seven years old.

Last year, the witty and eloquent poet met powerful personalities like the IMF Director and president of the World Bank at last year's UN COP 27 summit. After her speech, Nakeeyat was greeted by a standing ovation from many global leaders gathered for the climate change conference.

With her vast experience on the world stage, many Ghanaians who have followed Nakeeyat's strides since she came onto the scene at age seven are hopeful she will make the country proud again after she made a post on Instagram about her latest milestone.

Netizens react to Nakeeyat's AGT qualification with pride

Many of the well wishes Nakeeyat received after sharing her news were from top Ghanaian celebrities including Abeiku Santana and Dentaa Amoateng who are impressed with the 11-year-old hoisting the flag of Ghana high.

__phylis said

Wow congratulations superstar❤️…. You’ll do exceedingly well. You’ve got this

ann_ita1 said

My baby girl So so proud of you darling. You’ve got this and we know you will make us very very proud as always ❤️

swoon_bridal_wear_gh said

We’re already seated, rooting for you

iamabynaobiyaa said

Congratulations dear, I tap it for my children all your glory and blessings

feliciamensah672 said

This girl is roaming across the world for sure the vision as a future president will surely come to pass

Nakeeyat wins big in continental abacus competition

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat won two gold medals at the just-ended African Shenmo Mental Math Abacus Cup held in Abuja.

She also won a trophy for Ghana after competing with colleagues from countries across the continent.

