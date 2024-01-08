Freedom Skate Park, a project backed by the late Virgil Abloh before his demise is on the brink of collapsing

This is due to certain land disputes between the park and some persons believed to be initial owners of the land

The issue has come to the attention of Travis Scott who has set his eyes on keeping the skate park alive

Freedom Skate Park in Accra has become one of the prime hotspots in Ghana for the country's youth and creative talent development.

The park's founding was backed by the global fashion mogul, Virgil Abloh behind brands like Louis Vuitton, Off-white who passed on in 2021.

The park has been unable to run at its full capacity since December 2022, following reports of an encroachment on the site.

Travis Scott fumes at the state of Freedom Slate Park

For over a year, the park's operations have been in limbo ever since a contractor built a cement wall to prevent skaters from accessing the place.

The manager of the park called for help when encroachers began attempts to curtail the park's operations.

The unfortunate situation happened a few months after the United States' Vice President, Kamala Harris's visit to the park during her stint in Ghana.

The handlers of the park have been raising awareness about its troubles mainly on social media and other avenues including a donation drive to help fund legal fees.

A recent post made about the park's fate caught the attention of American rapper, Travis Scott who was in close connection with Virgil Abloh when he was alive.

The rapper has expressed his willingness to help maintain Virgil Abloh's legacy in Ghana, breathing life into the fight for the Freedom Skate Park to be maintained.

Netizens react to Travis Scott's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Travis Scott's gesture.

@tailorMARIQUE said:

Unless he wants to offer millions of dollars to buy the land from the owner there is nothing he can do. This issue it's not a matter of buzzwords ooo

@daysbeforecraig exclaimed:

TRAVIS SCOTT MY HEROOOOO

@tycoonThe4 remarked:

Aaah! We are back up!

Ja Rule to build a school in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gj reported about New York-based rapper Ja Rule's intentions to build a school in Ghana.

This comes on the heels of the rapper's explosive entry into the new year having announced a new deal worth about ten million dollars.

