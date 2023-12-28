Rules Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has to follow in order to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours have surfaced on social media

An old video dated December 7, 2023, where she spoke about the dos and don't for the attempt such as no drumming, and no singing along by fans has emerged

The rules have left many Ghanaians wondering whether she has flouted any of the rules, especially the one that has to do with the fans singing along

Rules set by the Guinness World Record for the sing-a-thon which Afua Asantewaa has to comply have emerged on social media.

Sing-a-thon rules surface on social media as Ghanaians analyse

An old interview on HitzFM where Afua Asantewaa spoke about the rules of the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon has surfaced on social media.

The interview which was recorded on December 7, 2023, had Afua Asantewaa explain the dos and don'ts of the attempt.

Mrs Aduonum noted that miming is not allowed and that it has to be in the form of karaoke which is singing along to instrumentals.

"Drumming is not allowed. We are just going to use the instrumentals with the lyrics popping on the screen. But the audience or the public cannot sing along with me else the record is spoilt," she said.

She further stated that fans can dance, wave, and clap, and emphasised that they cannot sing along.

Video of Afua Asantewaa speaking about the rules of the sing-a-thon.

Below is a summary of the rules Afua Asantewaa has to comply during the sing-a-thon.

Ghanaians react to the rules as sing-a-thon continues

Many Ghanaians expressed concerns in the comment section and on various social media platforms if Afua Asantewaa had not broken any of the rules.

However, one rule which concerned many and which was evident was the crowd singing along as she sang. But some educated others that there was a soundproof glass used and it would not temper with the audio from her singing.

Afua Asantewaa passes current sing-a-thon record, gives more gap

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa is on course to become the Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon.

Afua Asantewaa surpassed the current 105-hour record held by Sunil Waghmare from India in 2012.

She reached the mark on the morning of December 28, 2023, and was still going stronger at the time of this report.

