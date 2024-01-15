Fast-rising Ghanaian highlife singer Safo Newman visited the studios of 3Music TV recently.

At the studio, he performed his viral hit songs Akokua and Sorrow. Videos from the performance have hit social media. The team also had a conversation with the viral artiste about his journey to popularity

He revealed that he was a teacher before becoming a singer

Safo Newman at 3Music studios. Credit: @safonewman

Source: Instagram

Safo Newman performs at 3Music Studios

The host, Jay Foley, also had a conversation with the viral artiste who opened up about his life prior to music. He revealed that he was a teacher before he started music, adding that he taught and still teaches Career Technology in junior high school.

Safo Newman added that his colleague teachers are thrilled with his newfound popularity in the country.

Watch a video of Safo's performance below.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

kinaatagh said:

I love this

cashiocx said:

God bless 3music. The guy en song be touching.

yaanomnews said:

Wie de3 urban gospel trap oo

modestand36 said:

This is too cool for this as if he no dey feel the vibe……

theskeelo said:

Safo is not ready for this but God is ready for him amazing Lord❤️

beard_n_brush said:

Thank you guys for putting him on I enjoyed watching it this morning

dart-grafix said:

Dix guy can easily be getting hits songs swear

Source: YEN.com.gh