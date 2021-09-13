Shatta Wale lost out at the MTV VMA 2021 as Beyonce's song with him and Major Lazer, Already, failed to win

Beyonce and Shatta Wale competed with Saweetie, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift for the “Best Art Direction” category

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid has put the nation on the map once again by winning at the just concluded MTV VMA awards held in the United States

US star, Lil Nas X's Montero Call Me By Your Name won video of the year ahead of Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and others

Wizkid's newly found buddy, Justin Bieber won the Artiste of the year, beating Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and others

Grammy award-winning Nigerian music star, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has emerged as one of the winners at the just concluded 2021 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Barclays Center, New York, United States.

He won in the category of Best Cinematography alongside Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN.

The cinematographers on the project are Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant.

They beat Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper, Lady Gaga, and Lorde.

Wizkid's newly found buddy, Justin Bieber won the artiste of the year beating Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Lil Nas X montero (call me by your name) beat Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP, DJ Khaled ft. Drake and others to win video of the year.

Oliver Rodrigo's Drivers License won the song of the year beating 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior's mood, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic' Leave the Door Open, BTS's dynamite, Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP and Dua Lipa's Levitating.

Wizkid and Justin Beiber perform Essence Together

Wizkid's single with Tems, Essence, became a global hit when they featured American superstar, Justin Bieber on its remix.

Biber described the move as a privilege to be on the hit track of a song that has soared high in international music charts.

Riding on the success of Essence remix in Wizkid's Made in Lagos deluxe album, the duo have performed the song together on the same stage for the first time.

Wizkid and Bieber performed to a mammoth crowd during Jay Z's Made In America concert in the United States. Fans went wild when Bieber performed his verse on Essence before Wizzy came to join him on stage.

Source: Yen.com.gh