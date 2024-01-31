Black Sherif was one of several collaborators worldwide selected for the soundtrack compilation of the Creed 3 movie released by Dreamville last year

His contribution to the Dreamville project has been recognised by the 55th NAACP Image Awards with a nomination

News of his nomination for the prestigious awards has got scores of his fans talking

Last year, Black Sherif was featured in the soundtrack compilation of Michael B Jordan's Creed III movie.

The star-studded project managed by American rapper, J Cole's Dreamville label pitched Black Sherif together with Bas and Kel-P on the track, Blood, Sweat and Tears.

The track which became a box office hit has been nominated for an award at the forthcoming NAACP Image Awards.

Black Sherif gets his 1st NAACP Photo source: Instagram/BlackSherif

Black Sherif gets first NAACP Image Awards

Since 1967, the NAACP Image Awards has been held annually to honour outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music and literature.

Black Sherif has emerged as a nominee in the best outstanding duo, group or collaboration category alongside his collaborators, Kel-P and Bas at the forthcoming 55th NAACP Image Awards, scheduled for March 16, 2024.

The collaborators will face stiff competition from heavyweights like Ciara and Coco Jones who won the best new artiste at the NAACP Image Awards last year.

Winners will be unveiled during a live telecast of the NAACP Image Awards show, airing on BET and CBS.

Black Sherif is among several African artistes including Tems, Burna Boy and Davido who have all been nominated for the this year's NAACP Awards.

Netizens react to Black Sherif's first NAACP nomination

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they talked about Black Sherif's NAACP nomination.

Eric Tosčar exclaimed:

Another International nomination in the bag.

Agye Ta said:

I just love this

Agye Ta added:

Beautiful things we love to see and celebrate

Black Sherif marks 22nd birthday with new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Black Sherif's explosive birthday celebration as he turned 22 years old.

The Ghanaian musician and BET winner also released a new track "January 9th" to mark his new age.

