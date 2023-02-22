Black Sherif has been featured on a soundtrack for Michael B Jordan's 'Creed III movie', which is to premiere on March 3rd

The talented musician has once again made Ghana proud with his talent and ability to attract the international recognition he deserves

Netizens have reacted to the song and praised Black Sherif for such an inspiring and international masterpiece

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been featured on a song which is set to be released with Michael B Jordan's 'Creed III movie'.

Three artistes are featured on the song, and a few seconds of the track after its release has already whetted the appetite of his supporters hearing Blacko's voice.

The song, produced by American rapper J Cole's Dreamville record label, has Bas and Kel-p on it alongside Black Sherif. The song is titled blood, sweat and tear, and fans are drooling over Black Sherif's talent.

Black Sheirf has featured in an album for Michael B Jordan's Creed III movie Photo source: @creedmovie @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's melodious voice has given fans chills and anticipation for what scenes in the movie would have the soundtrack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

See a post of Black Sherif's feature on Creed III below:

Netizens reacted to Black Sherif's soundtrack in the Creed III movie

respages commented:

If only it’s blacko then I’m resting!!! Good job done see u 3rd of March

Preach commented:

Bad settings and mad tune too

Mini._.Lord⭐️ commented:

International Blacko.♥️

@TurksonNath commented:

Kweku killer Badman @blacksherif_

Popular TikTok content creator Khabby Lame features Black Sherif's song in his skit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that famous TikTok star Khaby Lame who has over 150 million TikTok followers, had featured Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' in his newly released skit.

He used the famous hook in the song, related to the skit where one of his students was caught cheating in an exam hall. Ghanaians were excited as they tagged Black Sherif in the post's comment section.

Black Sherif was also eulogized for putting in the hard work and putting Ghana on the map. He is one of the country's most streamed artistes, a few years into his stardom.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh