Berla Mundi has begun discharging duties at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

She was announced as the host for this year's African Nominees Brunch organised by Dentaa Amoateng

A video of Berla on the dancefloor with the Recording Academy's top bosses has caused a frenzy online

Ghanaian TV presenter, Berla Mundi has begun her duties as the host for this year's African Nominees Brunch at the Grammys.

She was seen interacting with Busta Rhymes after an exclusive gathering in Los Angeles to celebrate the musician's 11th LP, BlockBusta.

Her stint at the 66th Grammy Awards has won the TV presenter significant praise from her peers and Ghanaian fans.

Berla Mundi teaches Azonto Photo source: Instagram/BerlaMundi, Instagram/Blacvolta

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi teaches Azonto at the Grammy's

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi was spotted on the dancefloor with Harvey Mason Junior and Panos A. Panay, the CEO and President of the Recording Academy.

Sharing the hilarious moment, Berla Mundi said, "When you get the President of the @recordingacademy @panosapanay and the CEO, @harveymasonjr, to showcase their dance moves as proof of having travelled across the African continent and explored African Music."

"With the Grammys looking forward to dishing out its first-ever African-centered award, moments like these become essential", said music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh who hailed Berla Mundi for exposing Ghanaian music culture.

Netizens hail Berla Mundi's Azonto teaching moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Berla Mundi's hilarious attempt to dance Azonto.

nana_afya_pokuaa20 wrote:

Berla Mundi , Congratulations favorite screen goddess

berlyndagh said:

True definition of started from the bottom. Berllah greater doors await u ❤️❤️❤️

dr.dr._johnson commented:

God bless you Berla... See God's glory all over you!!!!

caroline4real remarked:

As you win de3 come and face @giovani.caleb for me

villas_boaz added:

Congratulations ooo berla .You are the most recognized international media personality in Ghana.Great linkup I saw you doing .For you to host global events , it takes a lot of consideration. Grammys president with berla waaw.We all proud of you

Berla Mundi relives her wedding moments with new photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TV personality, Berla Mundi had tied the knot with a business tycoon in a recent exclusive ceremony.

The TV presenter shared photos of her traditional outfits online earning her significant praise from her fans who wished her well on her marital journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh