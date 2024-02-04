Berla Mundi has shared a video of her in action as a host at this year's Grammy Awards' African nominee brunch in Los Angeles

The TV personality was seen interacting with Busta Rhymes after an exclusive celebration of his recent album

Her stellar work rate and gracefulness on the red carpet have earned her significant praise from many Ghanaian fans

On January 30, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi had been announced as the host for this year's Grammys' African Nominees Brunch.

The Ghanaian TV personality has arrived in Los Angeles and commenced work for the 66th Grammy Awards weekend.

Berla shared some videos of her discharging her host duties on social media exciting scores of Ghanaian fans who were rooting for her.

Berla Mundi and Busta Rhymes at the Grammys

Berla Mundi interviews Busta Rhymes

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi was seen interacting with the renowned hip hop star Busta Rhymes after an exclusive celebration of his recent LP "Block Busta."

The musician has been nominated by the Recording Academy 12 times making him one of the most nominated hip-hop artistes in Grammy's history.

In their conversation, Berla Mundi asked Busta Rhymes about his plans to visit Ghana and the critically acclaimed collaboration with Burna Boy off his new album, Block Busta.

The video also captures Berla's interactions with other former current Grammy nominees including producer and DJ, Juls.

Netizens react to Berla Mundi's stint in LA

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Berla Mundi's video from the Grammys.

hisman_elson said:

The definition of Greater Heights

villas_boaz wrote:

Yes we go international Berla Mundi Ghana is so proud of you

therealangela_k commented:

@berlamundi, we do home, and we do global! The world is watching. We are watching. Backing you up in Prayers. Keep going Mrs T.

jkabu_ noted:

These are the ones our daughters and sisters should be looking up to o. Not yaanom

ganyobi_niiquaye added:

She's International and that's Periodtt❤️❤️

