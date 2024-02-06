Ghanaian singer Gyakie was spotted with some big guns at the just-ended African Nominees Brunch held in Los Angeles

The event, held to celebrate the new Best African Music Performance category, saw many famous people in attendance

Gyakie was spotted with reggae star Shaggy and the CEO of Sony Music, Rob Stringer

Thanks to the various pre-events that the Recording Academy and its partners arranged, many musicians and business people were spotted socialising and networking at the Grammy Nominees Brunch in Los Angeles preceding the 66th Grammy Awards.

Many of Gyakie's Ghanaian fans have taken notice of a video that shows the young singer having fun at the African Nominee luncheon of the Grammy Awards.

In the video, Gyakie was spotted having a lovely time with Jamaican reggae star Shaggy and the CEO of Sony Music, Rob Stringer.

Gyakie hugged and took pictures with the music gurus, and the video excited her fans.

The African Nominees Brunch

The African Nominee Brunch is an official Grammys' side event organised by Lady Dentaa Amoateng's GUBA in partnership with the Recording Academy.

This year's edition seeks to celebrate the first-ever Best African Music Performance category nominees and serve as a networking event for the many African music professionals attending the Grammys.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See them below.

@6xKelv commented:

That Gyakie Denim fit at the Grammy was legit and hard af

@NEBASARK wrote:

Grammy Awards weekend… Gyakie Chans our Queen is repping

@BigShedoo said:

Charlie Gyakie they be ooo what

Gyakie: Old High School Photo Of Singer On Vacation Surfaces, Many Gush Over Her Growth

YEN.com.gh reported that Gyakie shared a photo of herself from her childhood in which she looked adorable in her outfit.

Many of her fans admired how far the singer had come in life as they commented on how slimmer and innocent she looked in the photo. She was spotted with two male and female friends, as they posed beautifully in the picture.

According to the gentleman in the photo, the memorable moment was taken in 2015 at Rattary Park during a senior high school (SHS) vacation.

