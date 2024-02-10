Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail continue to steal the hearts of many Ghanaians after it was announced that they got a golden buzzer at the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent

The duo made history as they became the first Ghanaian dancers to make it through the competition

In light of this, YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their beautiful dance videos that melted hearts

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail of TV3's Talented Kids Fame have stolen the hearts of many Ghanaians recently after getting the golden buzzer at the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent in Manchester, UK.

Dance videos of Abigail and Afronita

Afronita and Abigail, after sailing through the audition of Britain's Got Talent, will become the first Ghanaian dancers to make it past the audition process.

In light of this, below are old dancing videos of the two dancers that have melted the hearts of many.

Afronita and Abigail dance with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime

As guests on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show, Abigail and Afronita entertained viewers with their incredible chemistry and dance moves.

The seasoned actress who doubles as the host of the show joined them as she tried to imitate their moves while on live TV.

Afronita and Abigail dancing at the reception of a plush venue

Afronita and Abigail, in the video below, have shown that dancing is in their blood as they were spotted displaying incredible moves at a reception of a plush venue.

They made the viral Tenge Tenge dance moves by Ugandan internet sensation and comedian Rango.

Colour competition

The duo dressed up in two colour teams and competed by dancing to Amapaino songs. Abigail was team blue, while Afronita was team pink.

Dancing on the street

They danced to Lotus Beatz's Maralolo on the street, rocking similar outfits. Once again, they displayed incredible chemistry, which awed many of their fervent followers.

Dancing to viral social media sounds

The duo got many of their fervent fans laughing hard as they danced to a hilarious social media sound while acting in a video.

Afronita and Abigail flew out of GH for the first time together, people reacted

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita and Talented Kidz Season 14 winner Abigail travelled together to the United Kingdom.

This is not the first time the dancing duo have travelled by air together, but this is their first international flight as a pair.

Afronita shared a picture, with a beautiful caption, of the two of them smiling.

