Ghanaian musician who won the fourth edition of the popular talent reality TV show Talented Kidz has stunned Ghanaians again with his talent.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tutulapato, now of age, flaunted his impressive piano-playing skills.

The video published on his TikTok has garnered significant traction as scores of fans compliment him for his consistency in honing his craft.

Tutulapato attempts to sing a classic highlife song

As he tried his hands on the keyboard, Tutulapato also serenaded fans with his voice as he sang a classic highlife song by Daasebere Dwamena.

Since last year, the young musician, who is known for his witty rap verses, has consistently shown the world his singing side.

The young star's attempt to sing the late Daasebere Dwamena's Abaso Bo in the recent video brought back memories.

Fans hailed Tutulapato's consistent efforts to engage his fans and learn new things beyond the rap he was known for.

Netizens react to Tutulapato's piano skills

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they complimented Tutulapato's piano skills.

Elton said:

I will say this any day and any time, Daasebre’s pen game has no competition. Not even lumba

Owurabagideon wrote:

Ooo Daasebere Dwamena is a true legend...Koff town to the whole wiase

PHILIP ROCKSON commented:

Tutulapato wey I carry him at my back at ANOMABO....is now big than me eiiiiiiii

MikeMalouda1 noted:

@Tutulapato Gh you too good, this line is ‘nkofie b) nso gyina abatiri’. You do all bro❤️

Ghameboi noted:

Her the song is Older than you wati

LET'S LAUGH remarked:

push harder, Tutu. God has given you a great talent

Tutulapato joins Sarkodie's Otan trend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tutulapato had submitted his entry for Sarkodie's explosive Otan open verse challenge.

The young rapper's freestyle impressed netizens, who were amazed to see him rapping again after all these years.

