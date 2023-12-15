Tutulapato has submitted his entry into the ongoing Otan Challenge by Sarkodie

The young prodigy's entry for the open verse challenge took many of his fans down memory lane

Scores of netizens expressed surprise at seeing the young artiste who is now a grown man

A video of Tutulapato, the prodigy who mesmerised many Ghanaian music lovers some years ago with his rap skills has popped up online.

The artiste's stint on TV3's Talented Kidz show scored him co-signs from many stars, including Pope Skinny, who took him under his wing.

The recent video of him doing what he does best has brought back memories, for many netizens who are familiar with his young music career.

Tutulapato delivers impressive freestyle on Sarkodie's new Otan beat. Photo source: TikTok/Tutulapatogh

Tutulapato joins Sarkodie's Otan Challenge

Tutulapato has been away from the limelight for a long while focusing on his education.

The young rapper posted his submission for Sarkodie's Otan Open Verse Challenge on his TikTok account but the video has been reshared many times across other social media platforms.

Many of his fans from the talent show were impressed to see him maintain his mojo as a rapper.

Others couldn't believe how fast time had flown, considering their fondest memories of him came from when the rapper was only about 10 years old.

Netizens react to Tutulapato's grown physique

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they marvelled at Tutulapato's new freestyle.

@Zark_CFC wrote:

Bro I feel so old herrr. Tutulapato he grow like this . Great verse tho

@LilMoGh said:

Soul touching verse. He Dey force

@PK_Quaye remarked:

Interesting! The young shall grow ampa

@themichnkansah quizzed:

this is tutulapato? naaah I’m old.

How Tutuapato and other Talented Kidz products are doing now

Earlier, YENcom.gh reported on the current state of some of the most impressive prodigies from TV3's Talented Kidz show, including Tutulapato and DJ Switch.

Man years after leaving the talent show, the kids whom many have fallen in love with have grown to pursue and excel in their personal endeavours.

