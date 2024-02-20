Member of DWP Academy, Championrolie recently joined Kwadwo Sheldon and his co-host for an interview

In a lengthy conversation, the dancer shared his rise to fame and rewarding journey as a dancer

During the chat, the dancer got locked up in a heated back and forth with Kwadwo Sheldon's co-host as the topic of Afronita came up

On January 22, 2024, Ghanaian dance collective DWP Academy announced that Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly known as Afronita, was going independent.

The news of Afronita's exit spread like wildfire as many netizens obsessed over the dancer's infectious bond with her colleagues shared their thoughts online.

In a recent interview, Championrolie, one of Afronita's most beloved colleagues who was rumoured to be dating the dancer, was engaged in a hilarious face-off.

Championrolie drags man over Afronita

Kwadwo Sheldon's co-host clashes with Championrolie over Afronita

According to Kwadwo Sheldon's co-host, Championrolie has been ruining his chances with the beautiful youngster, Afronita.

He recounted a past moment online where Championrolie, who claimed to have never heard of the co-host, called him a bluff whom Afronita had never heard of.

A snippet of the hilarious interaction between them published online has garnered significant traction as scores of Afronita weighed in on the argument.

Netizens react to the heated argument between Championrolie and Kwadwo Sheldon's co-host

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about the hilarious argument.

The girl tear topic give them

Paradise just dey let we down‍♀️

Paradise take your L and bounce . May God bless you more Rollie I’m inspired

Paradise Dey funny me oo

Afronita's former colleagues praise her after BGT audition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and her protégé Abigail, after announcing their first work trip to the UK, had auditioned for the latest edition of Britain's Got Talent.

The Ghanaian dancer's former colleagues from DWP Academy took to social media to share in her joy and urge her on for more international strides.

