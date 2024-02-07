The brother of curvy Instagram model Moesha Boduong, Edito, revealed details about her medical report in a recent video

Accoridng to Ebito, her sister was diagnosed with hypertension which led to her coming down with a stroke

Many people wrote prayers for her in the comments, while others were surprised that she was hypertensive at 33

Curvy Ghanaian model and slay queen Moesha Boduong is battling with a stroke, and her brother Edito in a recent video ha shared details of health condition.

Moesha Boduong looks beautiful in photos. Image Credit: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Moesha Boduong's brother opens up about her health condition

In a recent interview, Moesha Boduong's brother Edito shared how his sister was admitted to the hospital after she came down with a stroke.

Sharing more details, he said according to medial reports, his 33 year old sister is hypertensive and that was what caused her stroke.

Sharing update on her whereabouts and wellbeing, Ebito said that the curvy model had been discharged and living with their aunty.

Meanwhile, many people continue to donate to her GoFundMe to help with her treatment. As at February 7, 2024, $6,078 out of $10,000 had been donated.

Below is a video of Moesha Boduong's brother Edito speaking about his sister's condition.

Ghanaians reacted to the video concerning Moesha's health

The comment section was filled with people's prayers for Moesha Boduong. Many people prayed for her to be healed from her stroke.

Others were also in disbelief that she was hypertensive at 33, and her condition was what resulted in her coming down with a stroke.

Below are some of the reactions:

nebynedy76 said:

Hypertension at 33? Hmmm.

user77121196518893 said:

God is a merciful God. he will show her mercy

Ms_dicta said:

Dear Lord,please have mercy on your daughter and heal her for the glorification of your name.Amen.

Calvary Antwi said:

Hypertension is a silent killer. People take it for granted

ℝ ℙ said:

Now dier, slay queens should start sharing their money so in time of trouble, we can give back noone should come for me.

Source: YEN.com.gh