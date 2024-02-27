Singer Sister Derby posted her thoughts about Omah Lay's recent stint with a lady who accompanied her boyfriend to a recent concert

Her opinion attracted rapper Edem, who sought to point her to a different line of thinking

The singer's reply, which many thought was an attack on the rapper's credibility, has re-ignited the banter between the two artistes

In a recent concert in the UK, Nigerian Afrobets star Omah Lay invited on stage a female fan who danced with him.

The Afrobeats star and the dancer's raunchy moves on stage triggered another male concertgoer believed to be her boyfriend.

A video of the boyfriend's reaction to the video sparked an eruption online as scores of people chimed in with their thoughts.

Sister Derby and Edem face off online

While fans bashed the girl's actions, forcing her to apologise, Sister Derby shared a post online saying, "...Boys will cheat publicly and not ever dare apologise publicly. The girl do yawa by apologising, in my opinion."

Rapper, Edem countered Sister Derby's reasoning, which sought to embolden the lady whom many believe disrespected her boyfriend with her flirtatious dance with Omah Lay. He said,

"If you no take relationship World Cup,you can’t take marriage World Cup..One be dress rehearsal one be show… Unless you no be serious."

In a rebuttal, Sister Derby diverted the conversation away from the relationship to Edem's credibility, accusing him of engaging with the Global Citizen festival while he had another show, which led to him getting bounced on the D-Day during dress rehearsal.

Edem advised her to stay on the topic after shooting down Sister Derby's accusations in a new post.

Facts: I was not at global citizen rehearsal. 2: I had all access vip tickets for my team and we attended. Attached is evidence.. 1 VIP. Only rehearsal was the crowd singing Toto. Let’s argue respectfully and stay with the topic Mommy Debbie.

While Edem promptly replied to Sister Derby, one online user believes the rapper must have missed what Sister Derby really meant by her Global Citizen post. The user said,

"Sister Debbie wasn't talking about the actual show. Edem likened relationship to rehearsals & marriage to the real show. So Debbie was just keeping up the analogy to mean Edem made advances at her (relationship) & was bounced, eventhough he had a "real show" (wife) elsewhere. Or?"

Edem granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edem had been granted GH¢50,000 bail by the Kaneshie District Court after he knocked down a lady, killing her in the process.

Reports indicate that the rapper was allegedly driving an unregistered Honda Touring car at around 2 am when the accident happened on the George Walker Bush Highway.

