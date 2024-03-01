Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy will be celebrating his 36th birthday on March 5th

The musician has announced a pre-birthday party in New York, which has impressed scores of his fans

Several top stars, including Wyclef Jean, are expected to be present at the private party

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy is currently on international assignment in the US and the Caribbean, with his latest appearance at the Island Music Conference in Kingston.

After the conference, the Ghanaian musician called on Haitian superstar and Fugees founding member Wyclef in New York.

The superstars were spotted having a good time in New York as they enjoyed the popular Ghanaian dish Wakye.

Stonebwoy's upcoming birthday party Photo source: Instagram/Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy to celebrate birthday in New York

The musician, who is currently in New York, has announced a private pre-birthday party in New York before his return to Ghana.

Last year, the musician celebrated his birthday with his family, and his children took turns impressing their father with dance skills.

Scores of stars are expected to be present at Stonebwoy's private birthday bash in New York, especially Wyclef Jean, whom he met at the just-ended island Music Conference.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's birthday party

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as Stonebwy's fans hail him ahead of his 36th birthday.

@Elikemgad said:

somebody should find out the location and tell me!!! I’d be there!!! Overlord himself in advance Boss more life to ur enemies ❤️❤️

@b_sirack wrote:

I wish to be there but I don't even have passport. I pray that almighty God help you in everything that are doing in your life

@edemgabby noted:

Birthday blessings to you, 1GAD.

@AkosuaSerwaaJua commented:

The Man With Dopelish Lifestyle. We Don’t Shout We Just Do itBless Up Mhi King ❤️

@richdudegh_ hailed:

Happy birthday in advance 1GAD. You're inspiration to many. Long Live the King #LongLiveStonebwoy

Stonwbwoy reconnects with Sean Paul in California

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian reggae dancehall superstar Stonebwoy had performed at this year's Cali Vibes Festival in California.

After his performance, the musician reconnected with his long-time collaborators, Sean Paul and 10Tik, who were also billed to perform.

