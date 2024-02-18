Stonebwoy has finally crossed the 2024 Cali Vibes Festival off his 2024 bucket list

The Ghanaian was announced as a guest performer for the second day of the three-day festival last year

After his performance, the musician was spotted with his Jamaican collaborators Sean Paul and Chi Ching Ching

Last year, Stonebwoy was announced as one of many artistes, including Sean Paul and Wiz Khalifa, billed for the 2024 edition of Cali Vibes Music Festival.

On February 17, 2024, the musician made his debut at the California festival, thrilling over 40 thousand reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop lovers with his expansive catalogue.

Videos of his performance have popped up online, attracting scores of fans who continue to root for the Ghanaian musician's international strides.

Stonebwoy and Sean Paul in California Photo source: X/Stonebwoy, X/duttypaul

Stonebwoy hangs out with Sean Paul and Chi Ching Ching

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was seen performing his 2022-released hit single, Gidigba and the beloved dancehall classic, People Dey, to a charged audience at the Cali Vibes festival.

At the festival, Stonebwoy reconnected with his long-time Jamaican collaborators Chi Ching Ching and the multiple Grammy-nominated dancehall superstar Sean Paul, who featured on the Ghanaian musician's Epistles of Mama album.

The festival also saw Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Kirani Ayat, performing alongside the LA-based Ghanaian producer and DJ.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy and Ayat's stint at the Cali Vibes Festival

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the debut performances from Stonebwoy and other Ghanaian musicians in California.

@richdudegh_ said:

Stonebwoy making the Motherland proud. #BhimNationGlobal

@MathigoW wrote:

STONEBWOY is too good baba

@DerickJim3 exclaimed:

Stonebwoy mashup the Boomyard stage.

@kAs_Worldwide remarked:

Inna real life not a fake thing #StonebwoyAtCaliVibesFest

@Governorjhay noted:

Nothing beats this!! Hardwork talent resilience and focus!! The lazy confused puppies only have excuses to why they failed !!

Source: YEN.com.gh