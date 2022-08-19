Veteran Kumawood actor, Paa George, has recalled some fond memories from his heydays as an actor during the Concert Party tour

He shared that because he was famous, he could get any lady he wanted and they had no choice than to consent to him switching them

He said this and many other interesting revelations during an interview with Hammet Nti on Pure FM's Hammer Time

Veteran Kumawood actor, Paa George, has reminisced bad habits he developed after achieving fame from the Ghana movie industry.

In an interview with Hammet Nti on Pure FM's Hammer Time, he hinted that he engaged in a number of sexual encoouters during his prime time, as a result of being famous.

According to him some of the female colleagues he worked with were also part of the list of women he engaged with intimately. He shared that because he was famous, he controlled the dynamics of the relationship he had with women.

He stated that he had the freedom to declare whose turn it was without putting into consideration the feelings and decisions of the other women.

The 85 year-old actor, acknowledged that from his heydays in Form 4 around 1954, he was seen as the ‘ladies man’. He revealed that despite his arrogance and ego, none of the ladies he had amorous relationships with never treated him with disdain or disrespect.

“God has never failed me. Thanks to him, all the ladies I came across were not troublesome. I even came across a white lady; it was not as though she was troublesome, however she had jealousy triats. She’s passed on. She and I were all members of the brigade," he said.

Sharing more details of his relationship with his female colleagues in the brigade, he said he had an affair with some of them.

He went on to explain that during the Concert Party tour, he was the only man on the tour who had two women all to himself.

“When it's bedtime and we lay on the mat, I choose to lie in the middle of them. No one approaches me when it’s not their turn. That was the convention at the time which was instituted by me,” Paa George said.

Explaining the notion behind this behaviour, he acknowledged that when one is young, they always want to explore. He said that regardless of the time of the day, one's libido is high during their youth.

Sharing more stories about his youthful days, he said that his nickname at the time was ‘Kwadwo Blackie’, which was a name given to him due to his prowess.

“Currently, I sometimes get one [boner] once a week. Sometimes, it doesn't dawn on me that I’m holding my phone. Old age has caught up with me such that when I grab my phone to call someone, i forget the person I was about to call."

