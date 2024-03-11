Ghanaian rappers Medikal and Okese1 have not seen eye to eye for several years

In a recent video, Medikal explained how his relationship with Okese1, who is now off social media, deteriorated

Medikal also narrated Okese1's ordeals, from his father's death to going bankrupt

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has dropped some chilling revelations about his colleague, Okese1.

This comes after a long-standing feud between the rappers, with Okese1 accusing Medikal of sabotaging his career.

In a new video, Medikal shared the backstory of their fallout and recounted the ordeal his colleague has been through.

Medikal says Okese1's life is in danger Photo source: X/Okese1, X/Medikal

Medikal warns Okese1

According to Medikal, known in private circles as Samuel Frimpong, Okese1 is navigating hard times with his dad tragically passing away and his Range Rover getting burnt through a fire accident in the space of six months.

Medikal disclosed that Okese1 had gone broke and was on the verge of selling his house and relocating abroad to avoid further misfortunes.

The AMG rapper hinted at Okese1 being spiritually attacked and established that things were going to worsen unless Okese1 called for them to settle their score.

Okese1 has yet to respond to Medikal's claims and has not posted on his social media accounts since last year.

Netizens react to Medikal and Okese1's revived beef

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Medikal's revelation about Okese1.

@dirosiworld1 said:

U guys the misinterpretation. U shaa too much.

@DMJ675 wrote:

The guy he jie ein name from that song no them dey bell am Rapper Ray….that old song dey bee pass the one he sing plus MDK

@duodu_george commented:

Medikal the lie pass he should mention those other guys he made them blow for the industry

@boom4eva__ noted:

Okese 1 get hit songs pass MEDĮKÅL no cap. Argue with your keyboard ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

@BlazyAwinzo added:

Okese 1 has been trending for days now and he is yet to say something. Why the condition carry am enter hospital or what?

