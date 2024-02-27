Preparations are underway for Medikal ahead of his first-ever concert in London

The musician has announced his plans to fly out a few of his Ghanaian fans to join him in the UK

Since the announcement, scores of netizens have tried to catch Medikal's attention in order to make it on that list

Last year, Medikal announced his plans to headline his own show in London on the O2 Arena's Indigo stage.

Preparations for the show, scheduled to happen in May, have begun, and tickets have already gone on sale.

Recently, the musician flew off to London for a recce of the venue and to shoot a promotional video.

Medikal reignites fans' hopes for the London concert

Medikal exclusively explained to YEN.com.gh in a recent online chat that his motive behind the concert was to connect with his global fans.

Unsurprisingly, the musician has reaffirmed his plan to fly out some of his Ghanaian fans to enjoy his debut London music experience.

In a new online post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Medikal said:

"Excited to announce that I’m taking some fans from Ghana to London for my event at the O2, all expenses will be paid for."

Netizens react to Medikal's plan

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Medikal's plan to fly out some Ghanaian fans to his London concert.

@Teshie_youngboy said:

Forget every body it’s been me and you since the tilapia and the old account

@djbellamy18 wrote:

Abeg ma opportunity this, i dreamt about it today ma guy... Buh ano get birth cert oo

@ThoughtPillow noted:

I was your classmate at Odorgono High school. I have all your songs including your school freestyles.

@BenopaOnyx1 added:

I’ve been supporting Medikal since I became a fetus. My room is filled with your pictures. Pooof pooof sweg sweg EL chairmano

Medikal shares backstory behind his lucky Chalewote

Earlier, YEN.com.gh asked Medikal about his black pair of slippers, which he wore on his latest trip to the UK.

The rapper took YEN.com.gh's fans back to a moment when he was called for an impromptu meeting while in the lucky black slippers, only to be greeted with a deal worth a million dollars.

