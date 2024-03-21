Kyekeku is ready to take things up a notch after a successful premiere of his new 1957 movie in Kumasi

The actor has been spotted touring other venues as he prepares to premiere the movie in Accra

The Kumawood actor also established that plans were underway to storm Europe later

Ghanaian movie producer and actor Kyekyeku has shared his subsequent plans for the newly released movie 1957.

On March 6, Kyekeku successfully premiered the new movie, his debut as a producer bringing together various Kumawood stars and fans.

In a recent interview, the actor said he was looking forward to replicating his success in Accra and abroad.

Kyekyeku Photo source; Facebook/OfficialKyekyeku

Source: Facebook

Kyekeku sets eyes on Accra and Europe

During a recent interview, the Kumawood actor Kyekeku established his plans to premiere 1957 at the prestigious National Theatre in Accra and the Silverbird Cinema. He is yet to announce a venue for the event in Accra.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted, the actor was seen touring several venues in preparation for the upcoming release day in Accra.

Dodging a question about whether his never-seen-before European girlfriend would attend the premiere in Accra, Kyekeku hinted at his ambition to showcase his new movie to his fans in Europe.

Last year, Kyekeku and a few of his Kumawood colleagues invaded Europe, visiting several countries, including Italy and France, to interact with their growing global fanbase.

Netizens react to Kyekeku's new interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Kyekyeku's plans for his movie 1957.

@0tismadaline said:

Awwwww all the best and l know my people will show up in numbers

@benjaminbenyah4414 wrote:

I'm happy for this guy's o... ✈ I'm watching you guys from Holland.

@dansoemmanuel4509 shared:

May de good Lord take u higher ❤

Kyekeku mesmerised after he sold-out premiere event in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyekeku couldn't hide his emotions after a successful movie premiere event in Kumasi, which saw scores of fans and colleagues, including Dr Likee, in attendance.

In an ecstatic mood, the actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their immense support.

Source: YEN.com.gh