Kyekyeku and 39/40 made an appearance on The Delay Show and shared their experience on their recent trip abroad and their rise to stardom

The two young movie stars who gained stardom from featuring in Ras Nene's skits shared how they met Ras Nene and their journey to the top

Many Ghanaians were happy about how much the two young actors' lives have transformed and praised Ras Nene for his impact

Famous Kumasi-based Ghanaian actors Kyekyeku and 39/40, who rose to fame through their roles in Ras Nene's skits, made an appearance on The Delay Show on October 22, 2023. They shared their recent overseas adventure and their incredible rise to stardom.

Ghanaian actors Kyekyeku And 39/40 and Ras Nene Photo Source: officialkyekyeku

Source: Instagram

The two young Ghanaian movie stars, who have become a household name thanks to their impeccable comic mannerisms and witty acting, recounted how their journey began. Kyekyeku revealed that they met Ras Nene while on a movie set and expressed their interest in acting to him, and the rest was history.

Their recent trip abroad, which had many Ghanaians buzzing with excitement, was a milestone in their career. 39/40 enthusiastically shared how their show in Germany was successful and the kind of reception they got from patrons

Their journey to stardom was not without its share of challenges. The pair talked about how they faced scepticism and financial difficulties early in their careers.

Ghanaians have watched their meteoric rise with pride and joy, and they showered the duo with praise. They also thanked Ras Nene for his impact.

Ghanaians share excitement for Kyekyeku and 39/40

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Afia commented:

Our beautiful kids are growing up nicely

millyblinksmilly commented:

Charley if someone talk say money bi the root of evil the person abodam ….hw3 seee freshness for dama body

gyaqueen_ahoufe said:

Well done delay,for bringing these talents on your show

Policeman recognises Ras Nene and team

In another story, a Dutch officer recognised the faces of Ras Nene's team as they conversed on the street of the Netherlands.

The officer stated that he recognised their faces from the television.

The video got many people laughing hard as they watched the team interact with the officer.

Source: YEN.com.gh