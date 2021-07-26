Shatta Wale spotted jamming to Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' in a new video

Trending rapper, Black Sherif, has a new fan in the person of Shatta Wale

A new video posted online shows Wale jamming to the Sherif's song

Sherif is also known as Kwaku Frimpong

A video has emerged online of Shatta Wale jamming to 'Second Sermon' by Black Sherif, the young rapper dominating social media.

Posted on Twitter, it shows Wale and D Black singing along to the song in what looks like a nightclub. The official video of the song clocked over a million views just about a week after it was released.

Shatta Wale spotted vibing to Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' in a new video. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

It is unknown if Wale might want to collaborate with Sherif, who is also known as Kwaku Frimpong and arguably the hottest artiste in Ghana.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has gathered some facts about the young rapper.

Who is Black Sherif? (Real name)

Black Sherif is officially known as Mohammed Ismail Sherif and he is known at home as Kwaku Frimpong which he mentioned in the Second Sermon.

Apart from his stage name, Black Sherif also goes by the nickname Blacko.

How old is Black Sherif? (Age and date of birth)

Black Sherif is still a teenager, aged 19. He was born on January 9, 2002.

Where is Black Sherif from? (Hometown)

Black Sherif is known to be one of the Kumerica guys making waves in the music industry. But he originally hails from Konongo Zongo.

Which school did Black Sherif attend? (Education level)

The rapper had his basic education in Konongo before proceeding to Kumasi Academy for his senior high school education where he completed in 2019.

He is currently a student at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

What is his genre of music?

Black Sherif identifies as a Hiphop artiste with much concentration on the sub-genre, Trap. He even made the point in his First Sermon that he has been 'Trapping' for a long time.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown posted a video in which she jams to a song by Black Sherif.

The UTV show host publicised the clip flexing her dance moves although she could hardly sing the song verbatim.

