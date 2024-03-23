Kwesi Arthur has released his highly anticipated new album, This Is Not The Tape III

The Tema-based rapper called his fans out for a video shoot for one of the tracks off the new album

A video of Kwesi Arthur and his fans on a video shoot set in Tema has popped up online, warming the hearts of many netizens who continue to root for him

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has dished out his new album, a third instalment of his renowned music series This Is Not The Tape.

The musician, who had been out of the country to focus on the project, arrived in Ghana to activate the new album.

On the X social media platform, formerly Twitter, the rapper extended an invitation to his fans for a video shoot in Tema.

Kwesi Arthur Photo source: x/KwesiArthurfanpage

Source: Twitter

Kwesi Arthur bonds with his fans

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted, Kwesi Arthur was seen amidst a host of his fans in Tema, where the musician was born and raised.

In a recent interview after the new album release, Kwesi Arthur shot down the rumours about him quitting music.

The moment he shared with his fans while on set excited scores of netizens who couldn't wait to hear from Kwesi Arthur after the rumours emerged.

Fans swoon over Kwesi Arthur's explosive moment with his fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Kwesi Arthur's upcoming video.

@desidee95 said:

Is shirtless Kwesi back?

@Barima__ wrote:

Been waiting to listen to this song in full

@fiifigaisie1 noted:

The video is incomplete. A nodey see Scanty

@NimoTheG_ remarked:

It’s A Welcome Back Home Party!

@TheBENYIWAinMe shared:

Literally walked by this shoot before seeing this here that explains the crew and crowd lol

@coo_kyei added:

Naaa Kwesi Arthur wai. See the people that pull up️

Kwesi Arthur laments about his contract issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur had addressed his contractual issues with Groundup Chale, his former record label.

The musician registered his regrets over the contract he signed without a lawyer and vowed never to repeat such a mistake.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh