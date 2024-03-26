Odumodublvck was spotted in Ghana with Stonebwoy during the final weekend of the just-ended African Games

The bromance between the Ghanaian and Nigerian has spiked the anticipation for their upcoming collaboration

Ahead of the release, Odumodublvck has taken to social media to hail Stonebwoy

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has been on a steady rise in Ghana, originally fueled by his explosive collaboration with Black Sherif.

On March 23, Stonebwoy invited the Nigerian rapper to join him on stage as he climaxed his set at the African Games closing ceremony to perform an unreleased collaboration.

Their performance has spiked up the fans' anticipation for their upcoming single titled Ekelebe.

Odumodublvck extols Stonebwoy and Smallgod

In 2023, Odumodublvck signed with Def Jam Recordings, joining the Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy, who has been with the major since 2022.

Many fans have commended the bromance between Stonebwoy and the rising Nigerian rapper since their African Games weekend linkup.

In a recent post, Odumodublvck expressed his love for Ghana, which stems from his childhood when his father played Ghanaian songs at home.

"WHEN I WAS SMALL MY FATHER USED TO PLAY ALOT OF GHANIAN MUSIC. TODAY I AM VERY GOOD FRIENDS WITH MY GHANIAN BROTHER @stonebwoy AND MY UNCLE @small_god1, he shared in a tweet.

Fans react to Odumodublvck and Stonebwoy's Bromance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their admiration for the Odumodublvck and Stonebwoy connection.

@clemzeli9 said:

Stonebwoy is the overlord of Africa music

@majidhitler20 wrote:

I hope you don turn back when you blow finished!! Burna passes through Shatta, r2bees, and Stonebwoy. Today he no wan gv verse!!

@RufusLanky noted:

And you’re yet to have a Ghanaian name… you really need one!

@BhimNativesGh wrote:

We can't wait for the new joint! #Ekelebe

Stonebwoy featured on CNN African Voices

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been featured on the latest episode of CNN African Voices' mini documentary.

The platform spotlighted Stonebwoy's efforts in uniting the continent and its vast diaspora through music as he follows in the footsteps of the legendary reggae singer Bob Marley.

