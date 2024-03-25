Radio and TV presenter Afia Pokuaa, a.k.a. Vim Lady, has showered praises on Stonebwoy

According to her, Stonebwoy was the most marketable Ghanaian musician at the moment

She made reference to the Dancehall star's thrilling performance at the 13th African Games as a testament

Media personality Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has showered high praise on dancehall star Stonebwoy, declaring him as Ghana's "most marketable artiste."

In a post on social media, Afia Pokua applauded Stonebwoy's consistency and ability to successfully connect Ghanaian music with audiences in the Caribbean, Europe, and America.

Stonebwoy has been hailed by Vim Lady

"I don't care about the beef, but right now, the baddest, most marketable artiste from Ghana, sitting at the top, is Stonebwoy," she wrote emphatically.

Vim Lady made the claim while sharing a photo of Stonebwoy on Instagram following Stonebwoy's performance at the 13th African Games closing ceremony.

Stronebwoy's 13th African Games performance impresses Vim Lady

Stonebwoy was the headline act as the Accra 2023 games closed on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Wiyaala and other artistes joined him to thrill the fully packed University of Ghana stadium.

The thrilling performance amplified Vim Lady's admiration for the Bhim Nation boss.

"This performance at the All Africa Games just sealed it. HE KEEPS GETTING BETTER, like how are you this talented and hardworking?" she marveled.

The media maven went on to commend Stonebwoy's clarity of artistic purpose, stating:

"1GAD, you are blessed. BHIM, I'm just in awe! You always understand your calling," she declared, using Stonebwoy's popular monikers.

Peeps agree with Vim Lady on Stonebwoy's exploits

The assertion by Vim Lady struck a chord with her followers. Many agreed with her rating of Stonebwoy.

beverly_afaglo said:

Herh herh herh big sis, this guy is a music god #BHim

stonebwoy said:

GOD BLESS YOU‼️ the the encouragement ❤

kwame_azamboah_david said:

You’re telling the whole world that fact and no one can beef you ❤❤❤❤

yungbarrista_b said:

Full vim. He sets standards none can break and I'm super proud of him. Each moment of his craft he makes he gets better and more refined. 1GAD for so many reasons.

Stonebwoy featured in CNN Africa's mini-documentary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been featured in a new episode of CNN's African Voices mini-documentary.

In the video, CNN Africa celebrated Stonebwoy's efforts to unite Africans on the continent and in the Diaspora, following in the footsteps of the legendary Bob Marley.

