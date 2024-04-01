Kumawood actor Otali, real name Okyere Amankwah, has tied the knot with his partner

The couple solemnised their marriage in Ghana during a service at an ICGC church

A video of Big Akwes at the wedding ceremony as a best man has got many Kumawood fans talking

Ghanaian actor Sekyere Amankwah, popularly known as Otali, was spotted exchanging vows with his partner during a wedding ceremony.

The actor, famed for his several roles as a chief priest in Kumawood movies, tied the knot during a Christian service in an ICGC church.

A video of the actor with his beautiful wife during the ceremony has surfaced online.

Big Akwes deputises Otali at his wedding

Otali's wedding was attended by a few friends and colleagues from the Kumawood movie community as he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend.

In a recent video published by blogger SammyKay, Big Akwes, clad in a white suit, was seen in front of the church during Otali's ceremony.

The controversial film personality, who reportedly married his girlfriend in a private ceremony, was in high spirits as he cheered Otali on at the recent wedding.

Fans react to Otali's wedding

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Otali's first moments as a married man.

Hilda Duodu Afrifa said:

Eeeeiii girl wo y3 bold ankasa eeeeiii asem ooh boi

Kweku Prah wrote:

Last year girlfriend sef koraaa bloggers will say long time girlfriend

Charles Charles Obeng noted:

Some women are very brave!! Okey Congratulations

mr_styles_007 remarked:

And they lived happily after,till casket I.J.N AMEN CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM

manuel_asa19 added:

Women are the most courageous and daring species ever

