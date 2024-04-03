Preparations are underway to offload Lil Win's highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana

The Ghanaian actor is poised to premiere the movie in three venues by the end of July

Fans hailed his frantic efforts to promote the movie and ensure it lives up to the hype

YEN.com.gh spoke to Randy Walker, a media and marketing executive, about Lil Win's merchandise and its potential impact on the movie's success

On April 17, Ghanaian film personality, popularly known as Lil Win will premiere the widely-talked-about movie A Country Called Ghana at the National Theatre in Accra.

The movie gained significant traction when the actor flew in three Nollywood actors, including Ramsey Noauh, Victor Osuwagu, and Charles Awuram, to join the movie's Ghanaian cast.

Since he received his guests, the actor has leveraged several opportunities to ensure the movie lives up to its hype.

Lil Win flaunts his A Country Called Ghana drip

Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana, filmed at the actor's recently acquired 14-acre film village in the Ashanti Region, promises to be a huge investment that needs to yield adequate returns.

In a recent video, Lil Win unveiled a cardigan, jogger pants and sneakers, all customised with A Country Called Ghana. The actor is yet to confirm whether the merchandise will go up for sale.

However, Randy Walker, a media and marketing executive, commended Lil Win's efforts to extend the brand impact of the movie and also diversify its revenue stream.

The media and marketing executive, in an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh, established that,

He has a brilliant idea. That's the way to go. Every intellectual property, be it a movie or song, can have a brand on its own, and this brand can influence people in several ways. But the execution is where the problem may arise. The product, in this case, the merchandise, always has to be manufactured and packaged properly. Also, the factors around it need to be potent enough to influence the average fan of Lil Win to purchase.

Fans react to Lil Win's new merchandise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's fashion line to compliment his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana.

black_star_nation said:

Country called Ghana shoes made in china

sparkles_himself_ wrote:

This is huge daddy

nodoubt960 shared:

I need some ❤️

yesiampaakwo remarked:

Eii Dripping ey3 guy

Dr Likee selflessly rallies behind Lil Win despite their rift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee had joined a host of well-known Kumawood personalities in Kumasi for an awareness campaign.

Despite his perceived rift with Lil Win, Dr Likee leveraged the opportunity to sell Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie.

