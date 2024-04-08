Viral dance sensation Afronita says she's single and not searching

This comes a few days after she emphatically stated that her perceived relationship with Championrolie was a hoax

In a recent interview, Afronita opened up about her dating preferences and the current struggles she faces with suitors

Ghanaian dancer Afronita, who recently unveiled her new dance school for kids after cutting ties with the DWP Academy, is on the run to promote her new venture.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on the April 8th edition of Hitz FM's morning show, Afronita opened up about her dating life.

The dancer established that despite stating that she was single and not searching, many suitors have been sending her unsolicited DMs.

Afronita Photo Source: Instagram/Afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita says boys are afraid to approach her

According to Afronita, who turned 20 last year, people don't approach her with their love proposals as much as they would when she was not a star.

"I think people don't approach me as much as before because I feel like maybe If I approach her, she will bounce me, or they're not on my level," the dancer shared in her interview.

Afronita also stated that to remain focused on her goals, she was intentional with her male friends, ensuring that they respected her boundaries and preferences.

Fans react to Afronita's video about her dating life

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they aired their views on Afronita's template as a single and career-focused youngster.

@leavingtheends said:

Na we should move to you and get bounced?woyare

@KwekuRhaster wrote:

Young minded

@kobbicypher noted:

Men are for those who are married and boys are for those who are yet to be anaa mabodam

@TonyTara11 added:

Teddy Bear man de stand on business

Championrolie addresses rumours about her relationship with Afronita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Championrolie had shot down perceptions about him being in a romantic relationship with his former colleague, Afronita.

The dance choreographer established that he had never been in a relationship with his colleague and that the purpose of their bond was merely platonic.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh