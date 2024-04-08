Ghanaian Lady Rejoices As She Becomes Canadian Citizen: "After 9 Years"
- A video of a lady's reaction after becoming a Canadian citizen has gone viral on social media
- She documented the day she pledged allegiance to her new country and showed off her citizenship documents
- Many people who commented on the video congratulated the lady on her achievement
Congratulatory messages have flooded in for a young Ghanaian lady after she became a Canadian citizen.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @wura__o, the young lady is spotted at the oath of allegiance ceremony, where she pledged her allegiance to Canada.
Looking visibly happy, she flaunted her citizenship documents as proof that she was now a national of the North American country.
She revealed to a commenter that she had lived in Canada for nine years prior to receiving Canadian citizenship.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 19,000 likes and 1,000 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians commend her
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on becoming a Canadian citizen
Congratulations this will be me in some few months to come
Jamaica boy stated:
Ok so let’s get married now n live happily ever after, oh I need kids
CrownLuxuryEmpire indicated:
I received mine too earlier than expected congratulations
Fully Customized Glueless Wigs reacted:
This will be me in a few months. Congrats queen you look beautiful
Krystle Turnquest
I'm sooo happy for you. even tho I don't know you, I'm proud of you
#Queen#Esther wrote:
wow.congratulations to you sis. i pray the good LORD ALMIGHTY will do mine in Jesus mighty name
HRH Mimi_love commented:
Congratulations ma’am. I also claim this for myself soonest too in Jesus name
ParagonKolade added:
Congratulations ,I’m so happy for you and I pray to be celebrated sooner than I expected by Gods grace and mercy. Stay blessed
Lady becomes Canadian citizenship after 12 years
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady after she shared a video announcing that she had become a Canadian citizen.
Taking to TikTok, @mizmelly1, who is of Jamaican descent, shared a video where she was cutting her permanent residency card.
It took her twelve years to become a Canadian citizen after she arrived in the country in search of greener pastures.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh