A video of a lady's reaction after becoming a Canadian citizen has gone viral on social media

She documented the day she pledged allegiance to her new country and showed off her citizenship documents

Many people who commented on the video congratulated the lady on her achievement

Congratulatory messages have flooded in for a young Ghanaian lady after she became a Canadian citizen.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @wura__o, the young lady is spotted at the oath of allegiance ceremony, where she pledged her allegiance to Canada.

Ghanaian becomes Canadian citizen Photo credit: @wura_o/TikTok

Looking visibly happy, she flaunted her citizenship documents as proof that she was now a national of the North American country.

She revealed to a commenter that she had lived in Canada for nine years prior to receiving Canadian citizenship.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 19,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Ghanaians commend her

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on becoming a Canadian citizen

Agnes Eshun stated:

Congratulations this will be me in some few months to come

Jamaica boy stated:

Ok so let’s get married now n live happily ever after, oh I need kids

CrownLuxuryEmpire indicated:

I received mine too earlier than expected congratulations

Fully Customized Glueless Wigs reacted:

This will be me in a few months. Congrats queen you look beautiful

Krystle Turnquest

I'm sooo happy for you. even tho I don't know you, I'm proud of you

#Queen#Esther wrote:

wow.congratulations to you sis. i pray the good LORD ALMIGHTY will do mine in Jesus mighty name

HRH Mimi_love commented:

Congratulations ma’am. I also claim this for myself soonest too in Jesus name

ParagonKolade added:

Congratulations ,I’m so happy for you and I pray to be celebrated sooner than I expected by Gods grace and mercy. Stay blessed

