Renowned entertainment pundit Mr Logic has acquired a new house and unveiled it on social media

Mr Logic welcomed Zionfelix to his new home and gave him a tour of the beautiful space recently

The United Showbiz pundit who described his house as a "ghetto" used the opportunity to debunk Lil Win's allegations against him

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has shown off his latest acquisition, a new plush house.

It is unknown when Mr Logic bought the house but he recently opened his gates to give blogger Zionfelix a tour.

In a video shared on YouTube, Zionfelix is seen riding through town on his way to Mr Logic's house.

Mr Logic welcomed Zionfelix to his new house Photo source: @zionfelixtv

Source: Instagram

Mr Logic welcomes Zionfelix to his new house

Upon arrival, the UTV United Showbiz pundit welcomed Ziofelix and his driver by opening the door and waiting for them to get down.

During a conversation with Zionfelix, Mr Logic sought to downplay the achievement of his new acquisition by describing the new home as a 'ghetto'.

Notwithstanding his humility, Zionfelix was impressed by what he saw and could be heard praising his host.

Mr Logic responds to Lil Win's allegation

Later, Mr Logic used the opportunity to debunk claims by Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' that he (Logic) uses 'w*ed toffee.'

Lil Win made the allegation a few days ago while responding to an earlier criticism from Mr Logic about the Nigerian stars he (Lil Win) cast in his latest movie.

But Logic, who had threatened to sue Lil Win, maintained that he had never used anything like the actor suggested.

Watch Mr Logic's house and his interactions with Zionfelix below:

Mr Logic disses Shatta Wale in new song

Meanwhile, Mr Logic recently dropped a diss song for Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale amidst a rift, sparking reactions on social media.

The song, titled Murder Line, surprised many Ghanaians as the artiste manager delivered an old-school, hardcore dancehall vibe.

The pair had been beefing for the past few days by addressing each other in Facebook Live videos with Shatta Wale blasting Logic for comparing him to other artistes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh