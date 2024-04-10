Reactions have trailed the press release by the EIB Network regarding Serwaa Amihere

EIB Network is currently investigating Serwaa Amihere over the alleged leakage of her private video

Many people who commented on the post shared varied opinions, with many offering her their support

Social media has been sent into a frenzy after EIB Network, employers of Serwaa Amihere, officially released a statement on the alleged leakage of her private video.

The EIB statement acknowledged the lawsuit filed on the matter and added that management has commenced an independent investigation into the issue.

News of the EIB press release has triggered a wide response, with many sending messages of solidarity to the eloquent Ghanaian broadcaster.

At the time of writing the report, the post by EIB on its X page had triggered over 500 comments and 2,000 likes.

Ghanaians react to the statement by EIB

OfficialBigkay commented:

I respect EIB Network a lot. I really appreciate the support they are showing Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba.Find out what happened and make sure the guy involved, and his family, are punished. Stay strong Serwaa.

@esiquanin reacted:

Regardless, there’s absolutely nothing wrong taking her off the screens for the meantime pending the outcome, it doesn’t make her guilty, but maybe someone advised that you let her keep showing up to demonstrate strength, that’s not strength, that’s managerial weakness.

@teflondon_101 reacted:

This is not fair

@VorPets4real indicated:

We'll be waiting for the findings

@owuraqou indicated:

A more mature and good position. Keep it up bearing in mind that the employee involved is an adult.

