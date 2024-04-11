Paul Adom Otchere has offered clarity on the ongoing saga involving Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz

He clarified that Serwaa Amihere filed a complaint with the police, after which the police issued summons to Henry Fitz and his associates

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions, with some advising Serwaa Amihere not to be affected by this

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Paul Adom Otchere offered clarity on the trending issue involving GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere and a young businessman known as Henry Fitz.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Paul Adom Otchere, in setting the records straight, explained that Serwaa Amihere has not filed a lawsuit against Henry Fitz and his alleged associates.

Paul Adom Otchere sheds light on Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz saga

Source: UGC

Rather, he said the embattled GHOne TV presenter filed a complaint with the police, after which the police issued a summons for Henry Fitz and his associates, apparently to assist in investigations.

"The complainant here is Serwaa Amihere. She has not sued, she has reported Henry to the police it is the police who are conducting their investigations and after preliminary investigation, they have issued a summons," he explained.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions, with some urging Serwaa Amihere not to allow the brouhaha have a negative impact on her.

@apapapabiapa763 indicated:

This lady should forget n move on period

@nasaki1 wrote:

Serwaa intentionally sent the video first to the guy and that is also against the Law. So she must be arrested too.

@boakyeyiadomstanley6396 reacted:

Why didn't you mention the that another person's name or you afraid of that another person

EIB releases statement on Serwaa Amihere

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that EIB Network, has gone public amid the controversy surrounding the leakage of Serwaa Amihere's private video on social media.

EIB Network has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding its leakage.

The management has promised to publish the results of their independent findings if the investigation is concluded.

Source: YEN.com.gh