Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has got fans drooling over her beauty with her new video

She shared a moment of her in the kitchen as she prepared to cook a meal

Fans thronged social media to compliment her stunning beauty and request an invitation to enjoy the meal

Ghanaian media executive and philanthropist Nana Aba Anamoah has become one of the most admired socialites in Ghana.

Many fans love her consistent efforts to connect with them both online and offline despite her being a renowned figure.

Scores of fans couldn't hide their admiration for the socialite after a video of her going about her motherly duties in the kitchen popped up online.

Nana Aba Anamoah cooks when bored

Nana Aba Anamoah shared a video of herself in the kitchen, disclosing that she often cooks when she is bored.

In her exquisite outfit and headwrap, the mother of one was seen defrosting meat in front of her high-end fridge.

The video of her exuding class even in the kitchen stunned many fans, who thronged the comments section to hail her.

Netizens react to Nana Aba's kitchen video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Aba's cooking video.

@kingjozdon said:

Nana Aba, you look absolutely stunning and radiant in the kitchen! Your beautiful features are unmatched, and your energy is top-notch. You're a wonderful creature who deserves a decent and worthy partner like me

@KamaSark wrote:

U can cook more than my sister

@666arijit noted:

I want to cook beans for you please

@PazyUzi quizzed

So you get kitchen for house then you still ordered food 3x daily

@MosesAbugri1 added:

Am just imagine if I were the luckiest man to marry Nana aba

Nana Aba Anamoah sponsors coconut seller to the University

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah had caught the attention of fans as details of a gesture she showed to a coconut seller popped up online.

Nana Aba Anamoah sponsored the coconut seller to enrol in a course at the IPMC college in Accra and rallied fans to support the new student with items, including a laptop.

