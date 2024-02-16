Ghanaian television host Nana Aba Anamoah look elegant in a pink dress for her Valentine's Day photoshoot

The style influencer has got her fans talking after rocking an expensive designer scarf

Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's outfit and hairstyle

Nana Aba Anamoah, former general manager for GHOne TV, is among the few female celebrities who do not wear red outfits during Valentine's Day week.

The talented media personality opted for a pink corporate outfit designed by her friend and co-founder of the Office & Co fashion brand, Serwaa Amihere.

Nana Aba Anamoah rocks gorgeous hairstyles. Photo credit: @thenanaba

Nana Aba Anamoah styled her look with a beautiful Louis Vuitton scarf and accessorised her look with pearly earrings and a gold bracelet.

For the glam, she wore a side-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup with glossy lips to compliment her classy look.

The outspoken TV host shared the photo on Instagram with this caption;

The only thing some of you will receive today is ‘message forwarded so many times’.

Happy Valentine’s Day if you feel lonely today. P3 dokono bi di.



Nana Aba Anamoah looks elegant in a yellow dress during her luxurious vacation

Nana Aba Anamoah looked radiant in a ready-to-wear sleeveless yellow dress and coloured coiled hairstyle during her vacation in the US.

She wore a black summer hat that matched her black Chanel bag as she posed in a beautiful Christmas decor setup.



Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iamabena1 stated:

This is stunning ❤

divabel1 stated:

And that’s a fact

Arabakoomson stated:

Dokunu wura is also chopping love. She no dey gree for us

fafa_li_roses stated:

Nana, even the message kraaa I didn’t receive my heart is broken …

esi_eunice stated:

dokono ni chilled water

Baisiwadh stated:

Sis, this picture of you looks like a painting

impeccable__bhim stated:

Dokono wura nu y3 absent 3n3 oooo miy3m koraaa ashi

Brielladat stated:

I just finished eating my kenkey

godwin_daterush stated:

I can't love you less❤️this is your caption de3 ei ebi true paa oo

Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobiah, And Other Stars Rock Elegant Outfits At The Women Of Valour Launch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Aba Anamoah and Sandra Ankobiah, who stole the show at the W

Among the prominent attendees of the occasion were female ambassadors, prominent female CEOs, and female celebrities.

Some social media users have congratulated Nana Aba Anamoah on a grand launch ahead of the main event in March 2024.

