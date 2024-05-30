Empress Gifty started her new cooking show, UCook, on UTV about a year after McBrown ended hers and left the station

Fans have taken some recent comments from both socialites as an exchange of shades

An old video of Empress GIfty and McBrown has sparked conversations about their bond

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty, wife of politician Hopeson Adorye, has started her new cooking show on UTV.

This comes a year after Nana Ama McBrown, who used to host a similar show on UTV, left the station.

The singer's new show has sparked a frenzy online as fans compare her to Nana Ama McBrown.

McBrown shares her glory with Empress Gifty

During a recent interaction with Medikal, the rapper expressed interest in cooking with Nana Ama McBrown.

The TV personality shared a comment in her response, which many have taken as a snide remark about Empress Gifty.

Fans also believe that the gospel singer indirectly responded to Nana Ama McBrown's show in equal measure.

In an old video of the two socialites that popped up online, Nana Ama McBrown, who joined Onua TV a year ago, was seen addressing some fans with Empress Gifty.

In her introduction, she sought to announce herself as the one and only empress but changed her mind to share the glory with Empress Gifty.

The old video has got many fans talking about praising McBrown as they discover that there may not be any bad blood between the two socialities.

Netizens react to McBrown and Empress Gifty's old video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the old video of McBrown and Empress Gifty.

akosua_becklyn_ said:

Y’all shd rest and stop reading meanings to everything,yabr3 mo

ladys_d_collections wrote:

I felt they took her word out of context

wingzbill noted:

That shade was not for mama gifty, was for the utv

feliciamensah672 shared:

Ghana bloggers will make you hate. Your lovely friend

watersmartswim added:

I freaking love this lady … when I grow up I want to be just like her a true professional

Empress Gifty brags about her new show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gity had opened up about her cooking show in an Instagram interview with blogger, GH Kwaku.

She noted that people would love to watch the cooking show, considering the preparations that have been made.

