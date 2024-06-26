Counsellor Lutterodt has got tongues wagging after he predicted doom about Davido and Chioma's marriage

He explained that the musician, in his view, was not ready to settle down with a wife

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions about it

Ghanaian relationship counsellor and media personality George Lutterodt has maintained that Davido's move to marry his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, was wrong.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TiTok page of @ghanafuonsem1, Counsellor Lutterodt, in an interview, explained that Davido, looking at his age, should not be thinking of marriage.

Counsellor Lutterodt School Davido Photo credit: @Counselor Lutterodt/Facebook @Davido/Instagram

Source: Facebook

"Davido at his age, he is not ready for marriage, if Davido marries at this time he is wasting his energy.”

The host's attempts to remind Counsellor Lutterodt that the Assurance hitmaker was 31 years old failed, as he insisted that the Nigerian musician was simply not ready to have Chioma as his wife.

This comes after Counsellor Lutterodt predicted doom by saying that Davido and Chioma's marriage will not last.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Counsellor Lutterdot's comments had raked in over 1400 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Netizens react to the comments by Counsellor Lutterodt

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions over the remarks made by Counsellor Lutterodt

Nam247 commented:

This man is saying the truth

Old Gee indicated:

He predicted medikal and fella n it came to pass so he’s capitalizing on that

Dizah indicated:

This man I don’t doubt his words oo he said same to MDK and Fella so I fear his mouth oo

ORION replied:

But see the way he looks at chioma, it’s real love

No_Reason added:

He should talk about how Nana Addo is using Ghanaian money for

KWAKU GALAXY indicated:

Always waiting for someone’s marriage to collapse

Dr Zee advises Chioma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a US-based Ghanaian PhD holder, Dr Abigail Zita Seshie, has advised Chef Chioma regarding her marriage to Davido.

In a video on TikTok, Dr Zee urged Chioma to enjoy her marriage and not heed what critics and naysayers would say.

She advised the newlywed to leverage Davido's economic and social capital to do something meaningful for herself.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh