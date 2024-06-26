Chivido 2024: Counsellor Lutterodt Schools Davido On Why He Rushed Into Marriage, Video
- Counsellor Lutterodt has got tongues wagging after he predicted doom about Davido and Chioma's marriage
- He explained that the musician, in his view, was not ready to settle down with a wife
- Many people who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions about it
Ghanaian relationship counsellor and media personality George Lutterodt has maintained that Davido's move to marry his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, was wrong.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TiTok page of @ghanafuonsem1, Counsellor Lutterodt, in an interview, explained that Davido, looking at his age, should not be thinking of marriage.
"Davido at his age, he is not ready for marriage, if Davido marries at this time he is wasting his energy.”
The host's attempts to remind Counsellor Lutterodt that the Assurance hitmaker was 31 years old failed, as he insisted that the Nigerian musician was simply not ready to have Chioma as his wife.
"Davido and Chioma's marriage won't last beyond 7 years" - Counselor Lutterodt predicts after Chivido24
This comes after Counsellor Lutterodt predicted doom by saying that Davido and Chioma's marriage will not last.
At the time of writing the report, the video of Counsellor Lutterdot's comments had raked in over 1400 likes and 100 comments.
Netizens react to the comments by Counsellor Lutterodt
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions over the remarks made by Counsellor Lutterodt
This man is saying the truth
Old Gee indicated:
He predicted medikal and fella n it came to pass so he’s capitalizing on that
Dizah indicated:
This man I don’t doubt his words oo he said same to MDK and Fella so I fear his mouth oo
But see the way he looks at chioma, it’s real love
No_Reason added:
He should talk about how Nana Addo is using Ghanaian money for
KWAKU GALAXY indicated:
Always waiting for someone’s marriage to collapse
