A video of Dr Zee's advice to Chioma on her marriage to Davido has gone viral on social media

She advised the Nigerian Chef to leverage the musician's capital also to improve herself

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have congratulated Davido and Chioma on their union

Dr Abigail Zita Seshie, a US-based Ghanaian PhD holder popularly known as Dr Zee, has advised Nigerian chef Chioma Avril Rowland, aka Chef Chioma, regarding her marriage to her celebrity husband, Davido.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Dr Zee, in a congratulatory message, urged Chioma to enjoy her marriage and not pay heed to what critics and naysayers would say.

However, she advised the newlywed to leverage Davido's economic and social capital to do something meaningful for herself.

Dr Zee advises Chioma Photo credit: @dr_zeeta/TikTok @Davido/Instagram

Dr Zee also advised Chef Chioma on things she must take seriously now that she is married.

"Most importantly make sure that you build a separate identity from your famous and celebrity husband, and leverage Davido's social networking, his social capital, and, of course, his economic capital to build something for yourself."

"Make sure you coin and develop an identity sepate from your matimonial life."

At the time of writing the report, Dr Zee's video had raked in over 1800 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens commend Dr Zee

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video commended Dr Zee for the advice.

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

Let her be madam PhD

Vee -Chive07 commented:

Dr you have said it all

I'm abenapretty reacted:

Dr. Zee you are too much

Ms Darko reacted:

From all that has been alleged about their relationship. I hope Chioma shine her eyes well in this marriage. All the best to them.

Honey Bunch added:

u just said my mind

