The El-Wak Sports Stadium was lit on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, as it hosted the Afrochella Concert

The 2021 Afrochella had Wizkid as the headliner with Kojo Antwi, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Gyakie, Black Sherif, Omah Lay, and many others performing

YEN.com.gh has put together videos of some of the best performances and moments captured at the concert

The 2021 edition of the Afrochella Concert has come off in Accra. The popular concert happened at the El-Wak Sports Stadium on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Just like in previous years, this edition was massive. With an array of stars from Ghana and Nigeria, it was a music festival worth attending.

Wizkid led the contingent from Nigeria which included Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr. South African rapper Nasty C also passed through with a performance.

Ghana, on the other hand, was represented by Kojo Antwi, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Efya, Joey B, among others.

YEN..com.gh has compiled videos of some of the best moments and performances captured at the 2021 Afrochella.

1. South African rapper Nasty C performing Particula on stage:

2. Rapper Joey B was on hand to thrill concert goers:

3. It was a massive performance from Black Sherif:

4. Gyakie was joined by Omah Lay to perform their remix of her Forever song:

5. King Promise did not disappoint with his performance:

5. Efya joined Kojo Antwi on stage during his performance:

6. Ayra Starr was full of good vibes on stage:

7. Wizkid brought Efya on stage to perform:

8. Stonebwoy's performance was lit:

9. The moment Wizkid brought Lojay on stage

10. Darkovibes joined Wizkid on stage to perform:

11. Wizkid preaching African unity before exiting stage:

11. Kofi Jamar came with full energy:

12. A look at the charged crowd at the Afrochella:

13. Jackie Appiah was among the concert-goers:

