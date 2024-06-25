Stonebwoy has heaped blessings on his Nigerian colleague Davido and his newly wedded wife

The ceremony has taken the internet by storm as scores of celebrities across the continent throng Nigeria share in Davido's joy

A video of Stonebwoy's congratulatory message has popped up online as the musician couldn't attend

Nigerian superstar David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has finally married his longtime girlfriend, Chioma Ejiofor.

Their highly anticipated wedding ceremony came off in Lagos, and numerous superstars were in attendance.

Stonebwoy, who couldn't attend the ceremony, took to social media to share a heartwarming message for his colleague.

Davido Weds Chioma: Stonebwoy Congratulates Him With A Heartfelt Message

Stonebwoy congratulates Davido and Chioma

Stonebwoy recently flew to France to activate his newly released track Your Body which is his first drop after receiving his ultimate TGMA Artiste of the Year award.

The Ghanaian musician shares a thriving bromance with Davido, especially after their 2019 smash hit single Activate. The Nigerian superstar is a huge fan of Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa.

"You've done an honourable thing. God bless who finds a wife. God bless a wife who finds a husband because that's the natural order," the musician said on Snapchat as he hailed Davido and his partner Chioma.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's message to Davido and Chioma

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's congratulatory message to Davido and Chioma.

Jey Brown said:

U all should stop saying they didn’t invite him he is not in Ghana he has a show outside the country

Raymond Calyx Grey wrote:

Someone may not receive this congratulations saaa then he'll die

Saviour Chris reported:

Dem no invite u Oy y naa

Oppong Tawiah Clottey commented:

Ernes Tina remarked

The king has spoken We didn’t invite you bro

Mensah Sam added:

Eee do I hear a stray bullet to Shatta,

Davido visits Stonebwoy at home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido had called on Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, at his East Legon home.

Davido disclosed that he was treated to a warm reception at Stonebwoy's home in Accra, where he met his wife and family.

