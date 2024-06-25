Davido has married his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Chioma Rowland, in a colourful ceremony

While many have wished the couple well, Counselor Lutterodt is predicting doom for their marriage

According to him, Davido and Chioma's marriage won't last beyond seven years because of their history, calling it a "compensation marriage"

Ghanaian relationship counsellor and media personality George Lutterodt has reacted to Davido's grand wedding.

Davido and his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, tied the knot in a colourful and lavish wedding in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The couple's wedding videos, including one where Davido spoke Twi, took over social media, and many flooded Instagram and other platforms to celebrate and congratulate them.

Counselor Lutterodt has predicted doom for Davido's marriage Photo source: @ghhyper1, @counselorlutterodt

While many wished Davido and Chioma well, Counselor Lutterodt does not see a lasting marriage between the two.

In an interview with Peace FM, Lutterodt predicted that the marriage may not last for more than seven years.

"It is a good thing Davido has done but it is not a marriage that we will count 10 years or nine years so they should advice him not to marry under the ordinance."

Explaining his point, Counselor Lutterodt stated that the singer may have tied the knot because of the circumstances and history of his relationship with Chioma, including the loss of the child.

"I don't think I trust Davido regarding marriage, looking at his baby mama controversies. From all that has happened, this looks like a compensation marriage," he said.

Ghanaians disagree with Counselor Lutterodt on Davido and Chioma's wedding

Counselor Lutterodt's prediction did not go well with some social media users who thought otherwise.

african_queen_bee said:

Our good God will protect them from all evil eyes. They will live in peace and love in Jesus' name.

godoffavor3 said:

It will last in Jesus name u are just a common man not God we will use this s a reference to u in the next 20yrs mark my words

gosankoh305 said:

Just because he talked about Medikal and Fella that’s why he is making another prediction, we should love and pray for ourselves.

Davido's mother-in-law slays at his wedding

Meanwhile, a video of Davido, Chioma, and the singer's mother-in-law went viral on their traditional wedding day.

The DMW label head and Chioma were seen in the video taking photos with his wife's mother-in-law.

People are drooling over the cute footage, pointing out how much Chioma and her mother look alike.

Source: YEN.com.gh